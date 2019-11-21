Local grants part of provincial announcement

A total of three projects in the Winkler/Morden area totalling $95,622 represent their share of $6 million in provincial funding distributed to 203 projects for municipalities, non-profit and community-led organizations across the province.

The funds come from the new Building Sustainable Communities Program which replaced seven legacy grant programs, the province argued had significant administration, rigid requirements and operated in silos.

The largest local grant went to Regional Connections in Winkler. They received $65,622 for renovations for program space.

The City of Winkler was given $20,000 to review and update their zoning bylaw.

The Morden Community Curling Club was given $10,000 to replace shingles.

Other south central communities that benefitted included:

• $35,000 – Altona and Area Recreation District, Altona, replace ice plant condenser.

• $73,700 – Boyne Regional Library, Carman, Library Expansion Phase II Accessibility Ramp.

• $75,000 – Carman Minor Baseball Association, Carman, build new ball diamonds Phases 1 and 2.

• $51,250 – R.M. of Macdonald, Sanford, Development of a transportation plan

• $58,937 – R.M. of Macdonald, Sanford, Recreation and Parks Master Plan.

• $17, 169 – Roseau Crossing Heritage Park, Dominion City, Dominion City Community Pool equipment.

• $26,000 – RPGA Planning District, Altona, RPGA Zoning Consolidation.

• $8,819 – Sperling Rink Board, Sperling, Geothermal repairs and upgrades.

• $45,862 – St. Jean Baptiste Parks and Recreation Association, St. Jean, Splash Park Phase 2.

• $49,969 – Valley Agricultural Society, Morris, Upgrades to Stampede Grounds and barns.

• $5,000 – Valley Regional Library, Morris, accessibility upgrades to washroom.

Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires said the government is committed to building thriving communities and supplying a high quality of life. “The funding announced today has a focus on increasing our community capacity and promoting sustainability for our non-profit organizations,” she said.

Since 2017, the Manitoba government has funded 1,169 projects through community development grants totalling more than $19 million. Another application intake for the Building Sustainable Communities Program is open with a deadline of Jan. 15.

The program will provide a maximum provincial contribution of up to 50 per cent of total eligible project costs to a maximum grant of $75,000.