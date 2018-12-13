Local credit union Top Employer for fifth year

Access Credit Union has a history of being recognized for offering an exceptional place to work, and this year was no different.

The credit union was named one of Manitoba’s Top 30 Employers, an annual competition organized by the editors of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project.

“We’re certainly proud and we’re happy to give our staff the congratulations as well,” Access Credit Union president and CEO Larry Davey said. “They deserve a lot of the honour.”

This is the fifth year in a row that Access has been named a Top Employer, and Davey said the recognition is meaningful. “When we set out to become a Top Employer, we weren’t looking to do it as a one-off,” he said. “We wanted it to be something that was going to continue in the future.”

Employers are evaluated on eight criteria: physical workplace, work atmosphere/social, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development and community involvement.

Davey said one thing Access has really worked on has been growing engagement among staff members.

In addition, Davey said increasing staff satisfaction has been something the credit union has looked at. “We have strong benefits and compensation, but we also have focused on bringing people into the organization that have common values,” he said. “We find that builds on loyalty for the organization. We want our employees to be happy because we know if they’re happy then that’s going to help make the members that much happier as well.”

Davey said Access has seen a lot of change in the business, and Access is always trying to help staff be comfortable with those changes. “We’re really preparing our staff for the changes that are coming through being engaged and helping them continue their education,” he said. “We have focused heavily on technology for our members but we’ve also focused that technology for our staff and for training and development. The staff understand where technology is going and they understand that through technology they’re going to have a greater opportunity to have those one-on-one conversations with members.”

One of the indicators to Davey and the credit union that staff are engaged and happy is that a high percentage of staff would recommend working at Access to people they know.

“We’ve seen our turnover ratios drop considerably,” Davey said. “That and the strong attendance numbers at any of the functions we run for staff.”

In the Top Employers report, some major factors the editors said helped them choose Access were social events organized by an employee social committee (including a summer appreciation barbecue), the development of a Community Investment Committee responsible for reviewing donation requests that encourages employees to get involved with volunteering, and offering retirement planning assistance for employees.

Davey said the award is recognition that Access Credit Union is on the right track. “It certainly encourages talent to look to come and work for us because of the opportunities,” he said. “I think it reinforces Access’ brand as a great place to work.”

To see the list, visit www.canadastop100.com/manitoba.