Local athletes take part in Games

The 2019 Western Canada Summer Games have kicked off and Team Manitoba includes athletes from southern Manitoba.

The games run Aug. 9-18 in Swift Current featuring 16 sports in over 20 venues.

Team Manitoba is made up of over 300 of the province’s best young athletes, along with 44 coaches, 14 managers, four tech support, and 21 mission staff who will participate in 19 sports over the two phases of the Games. As the best in their age group, these young competitors have trained long and hard to be chosen to represent Manitoba at the 2019 Games.

Southern Manitoba athletes include:

Winkler

Brody Janzen – Basketball, Pat Alexander – Mission Staff, Trent Crane – Baseball

Morden

Ashley Hoitink – Basketball coach

Carman

Lexie Nelson – Softball

Sanford

Amy Becker – Swimming, Chloe Reimer – Volleyball Coach, Blake Harris – Triathlon

Morris

Erika Vermette – Volleyball

Altona

Ethan Giesbrecht – Baseball

Dominion City

Denton Mateychuk – Baseball

Portage

Riley Borody – Baseball, Ryan Botterill – Baseball

The Western Canada Summer Games were officially launched in Regina, August 1975, in a pre-Olympic Games year, along with the decision to hold the Games every four years, one year ahead of the Olympic Games and using the same 23 summer sports disciplines.

The 2023 games will be held in Manitoba.