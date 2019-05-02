Live at Suncatch

Musician, singer and songwriter Ed Wayne will kick off the first event at Suncatch Park this season on May 24.

Last year weekly events were held through the summer. Organizers have scaled back the number of concerts but hope to see music fans come out.

“We’re just looking at providing live entertainment one weekend a month,” Community services & Events Manager Clare Agnew said. “We want to provide opportunities for the public to enjoy the weather and the awesome local talent we have in the region.”

The street adjacent to Suncatch Park will be closed for those evenings, to allow people to bring lawn chairs to watch the show. There will also be some tables and chairs set up.

“We welcome people to ride their bikes down and enjoy the evening,” she said.

Food vendors are also anticipated to be on site.

Agnew said Suncatch Park is a special place in Morden.

“I think the background is amazing, with the art gallery tower,” she said. “We’ve created this little comfort area for people to enjoy the community.”

She said the support for music is always strong in the community.

“We have amazing local talent and whenever we have a local band anywhere they get supporters and people just love watching live music,” she said.

A tentative line-up for the summer has been booked, and Agnew said they will be sharing those musical guests on the City of Morden website, and social media.

The event will take place monthly on the last full weekend.

Agnew said Ed Wayne is a great musician to start things off.

“He’s a pretty amazing performer and has a lot of following, so I’m excited to have him,” she said. “I think it will be a great way to kick-start the season.”

Wayne will perform from 7-10 p.m., May 24 at Suncatch Park in Morden.

About Ed Wayne

Ed Wayne was born on September 30, 1966 in Manitoba, Canada. An original country music performer, Ed Wayne remembers receiving his first guitar when he was thirteen years old. He became a very ardent country music fan at an early age and remembers listening to his parent’s records by the likes of Johnny Cash, Doc Watson and The Louvin Brothers. It wasn’t long before he bought recordings of his own favourite performers such as Don Williams, Alan Jackson and Waylon Jennings to name just a few. After high school Ed joined a band with a couple of musician friends. They called themselves True Grit just like the John Wayne movie.

“Playing music was always a very large part of my formative years.”

Ed recalls “playing in Church and many talent nights in school.” Fast forward to another few years and another band was born. Branded Free, named after a song Ed wrote while in the band, would prove to allow Ed to exercise his song writing skills as well as sing some great country gospel songs.

After some time, love came calling, and Ed married his sweetheart Patsy. Wanting to make sure he could support his family properly, Ed decided to get a University Degree in Computer Science. After receiving his degree from the University of Manitoba Ed started performing with some friends. Soon he was performing almost every weekend. Ed Wayne has entertained audiences in southern Manitoba for a number of years, playing at fundraisers, local parties and fairs. His first album Waitin’ for a Whistle was released in 2013. In 2015 and 2016 Ed received a Male Artist of the Year nomination from MCMA (Manitoba Country Music Association). His current album entitled Something Sweet was just released in 2018.

In addition to being a performer, Ed is a father to his three children and a husband to his darling wife. “My wife and I are very blessed to be able to live this dream together. She loves to act and I love to sing. We’ve been married since 1991 and it’s been the best decision I’ve ever made.”

