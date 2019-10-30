Lions Club hosts annual Christmas Market in the City

The Morden Lions Club hosted their seventh annual Christmas Market in the City, Oct. 26.

The event, which was held for the first time at St. Paul’s United Church, is a chance for a specific type of vendor to share their products.

Organizers Sandra Lawrence and Cheryl Peters said this sale is unique.

“We wanted a market that home based businesses could attend, as opposed to a craft sale which has to be home made,” Peters said.

It’s also a event that resonates with vendors who are eager to come back year after year.

“We have lots of the same vendors attend,” Peters said. “They’re very loyal to us.”

A lunch was served by the St. Paul’s United Church to raise funds for a new roof, and both organizers said that helps draw more people. In previous years this event was held at the Morden Activity Centre.

Both admit it’s also a chance for them prepare for Christmas.

“I make a list,” Lawrence said. “Some of (the vendors) I even send an email to and say this is what I want.”

Peters said the event has a family atmosphere.

“It’s almost like a family because we have so many of the same vendors that keep coming back, which we appreciate,” she said.

This is one of the events the Morden Lions Club hosts. They help in the community by providing glasses for school children (partnering with Focal Point), and have helped with the Teddy Bear Picnic, Winterfest sleigh rides, Boundary Trails Health Centre, Tabor Home, Katie Cares, eyeglasses recycling and hearing aide recycling.

In approximately 14 years they’ve collected 28,000 glasses which end up in developing countries.

Peters said they’re happy to see familiar and new faces come out to the sale.

“We do appreciate the community support,” she said. “We have lots of the same customers coming back year after year as well.”