Lemonade stand raises funds for Katie Cares

Six years ago, Jaxon Forster started a lemonade stand to raise money for Katie Cares after his cousin received a cancer diagnosis.

Seeing the help Katie Cares showed to his cousin, it inspired Forster to start the fundraiser and lemonade stand.

“It’s really nice that so many people are willing to help,” Forster said.

This year, on June 9, Forster said the lemonade stand has grown to include a silent auction, with the prizes being donated, and a new feature of a dunk tank.

Forster said that every year he tries to get “something new and something different.”

“Last year we did a really cool thing, we had a dance demonstration,” Forster said. “The year before we had stilt walking.”