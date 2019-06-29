Law Enforcement Torch Run takes place

The Law Enforcement Torch Run was held on June 11 in Morden and Winkler.

Organizer and Morden Police Const. Scott Edwards said it was great to see the young runners who took part.

“To see the kids come out to support this cause and our law enforcement community come out as well… is awesome,” Morden Police Const. Scott Edwards said.

Edwards noted the run keeps getting bigger every year which helps bring more awareness for Special Olympics.

Law Enforcement Torch Run Representatives from Winnipeg and Portage were present, providing the torch and words of encouragement to the participants in the run.

In Morden, the Run started at the RCMP Station, ending at the Morden Police Station one mile away.

In Winkler, a few runners from Gateway Resources joined the crowd to run from the Winkler Arena to the Bethel Heritage Park, taking over part of Main St. along the way.

Edwards said it is well worth it to volunteer with the Special Olympics and encourages anyone to partake in the different events held by Special Olympics Manitoba.