Killarney RCMP arrest two suspects fleeing US law enforcement

On Feb. 28, at approximately 10:30 p.m., RCMP received a notification from United States law enforcement in North Dakota that a vehicle they were pursuing drove through the border at the Dunseith border crossing (Boissevain) and had entered Canada.

The Canada Border Services Agency also notified the RCMP of the illegal crossing.

The US law enforcement agency advised police in Canada that the vehicle had failed to stop for a traffic violation and although further attempts to stop the vehicle in the United States with a spike belt had failed, the attempt did result in damage to the wheels of the vehicle.

Canada Border Services Agency also attempted to stop the vehicle at the Boissevain border crossing but the vehicle failed to stop.

RCMP officers attended and began patrolling the area. In the early morning hours of Feb. 29, RCMP officers located the suspect vehicle approximately 10 km from the US border on Highway 10. Two suspects, a 34-year-old female and a 35-year-old male, were located in the vehicle and were arrested without incident.

It was later determined that the vehicle was stolen from Minnesota.

Both suspects are currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP continues to work with Canada Border Services Agency and US authorities.