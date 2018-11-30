Kids Christmas Fest approaches

They say it takes a village to raise a child. On December 8, people will have a chance to celebrate our community’s children.

Kids Christmas Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Access Event Centre in Morden. Admission to the event is free.

“We are very excited to partner our Artisan Alley Kids Market with Kids Christmas Fest,” Gina DiClemente, owner of Pembina Valley Events, said.

“We have a group of very excited kids vendors ages 15 and under who are excited to showcase their talents”.

“As a parent, I know money is tight for a lot of families at Christmas time,” creator of Kids Christmas Fest Ashley Wiebe said. “I decided to create this Christmas event alongside of the Artisan Alley Kids Market so kids of all financial backgrounds could come out and enjoy some Christmas activities and Christmas crafts.”

“This is truly an event for the kids,” she added.

The event will feature Kids Christmas Dance Party by MK Sound, Santa photos, Kids Christmas craft making stations, face painting, Christmas shopping, mini donuts and lemonade and music by the Douglas Kuhl School of Music.

Kids Christmas Fest is still accepting vendors.

For vendor opportunities contact Pembina Valley Events at pembinavalleyevents@gmail.com.