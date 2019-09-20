Kidney Walk raises funds and awareness

The fourth annual Kidney Walk in Morden raised around $10,000, which will support the Kidney Foundation of Canada in the work they do.

One in nine Manitobans have kidney disease, and residents from the Pembina Valley showed up on Sept. 15 to show their support and walk for the cause.

Dave Wall is one of those Manitobans who was diagnosed with kidney disease.

“My kidneys failed,” he said. “I was on dialysis, I needed transplants.”

Wall said he was lucky enough to have friends and family that volunteered their time

There are currently only two treatment options for kidney disease: dialysis or transplantation.

Wall’s sister Susan Peters was found to be a match for him, and she ended up donating a kidney.

“It was pretty amazing to know that I can function on one kidney and to be able to give him life back,” Peters said.

Wall said the kidney donation gave him a new lease on life.

“It’s tough to look back and think that my dialysis and all the sickness was actually real,” he said.

Wall said one misconception people can have about kidney disease is that it only affects older people. “It’s not an age thing,” he said. “Manitoba has the highest percentage of kidney patients in all of Canada… it’s a growing cause so we have to keep in mind to eat healthy and get checked for kidney disease.”

A team of family and friends came out to support Wall at the walk, and he said the support is awesome. “It wouldn’t be much of an impact if I was out here by myself,” he said. “The awareness is there.”