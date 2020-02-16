Kenya book fundraising a quarter of the way there

Mme. Newman’s Grade 1 class at Morden’s Maple Leaf School have been busy collecting funds in support of Rosemary Zahn, who has a lofty goal of supplying 42,000 lbs of reading material for young people in her hometown in Kenya.

Zahn’s goal is to send the books to Kenya to help fill a new library and $8,000 is needed to send the books in order to arrive in time for the goal date of this March. After a recent coffeehouse event where students read stories, jokes and poems – and with local Tim Hortons and McDonalds providing refreshments – over $2,000 has been raised so far.

Up next in the students’ series of fundraising endeavours is a book sale on Feb. 22 from 10-2, in the Maple Leaf School gymnasium.

Those who wish to donate but cannot attend the event can donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/library-book-project-for-kenya.