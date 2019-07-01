Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated in Morden

For the first time, Indigenous Peoples Day was part of Paddlefest at Lake Minnewasta on June 22.

Kelly Chinchilla gave the crowd a demonstration of fancy dance while daughter Rylee Sandberg demonstrated hoop dance and even walked a pair of attendees through a basic dance. The crowd was also treated to the sounds of Southern Thunderbird Medicine Drum.

Chinchilla, a teacher at Seven Oaks School Division said they get invited out to events like this in the summer.

“… where the population is largely non-indigenous, it’s nice to be invited because I know this didn’t happen even maybe 20 years ago,” she said. “Things are changing and I feel good about it.”

Part of the show was teaching the crowd about the various dances and their origins.

These are important to Chinchilla who learned much of it herself as an adult, something she did so she could teach her daughter.

“She’s growing up in the culture,” she said. “I didn’t, I want to bring that to my daughter. I wanted to learn about these things myself so I could do it along with my daughter.”

Chinchilla said healing today is important as is rebuilding the identity that has been lost.

She’s optimistic that the future will continue to improve for indigenous people.

“I grew up in Winnipeg, went to school in Winnipeg,” she said. “The schools I went to, we Indigenous people were a minority and we didn’t see anybody represented in the schools, like the staff.”

Today there’s a push for indigenous education.

“I’m hopeful,” she said. “It makes me feel good about where we’re going in the future.”