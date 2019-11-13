Incredible Creatures: Tarantulas - Harmless Hairy Helpers

They are big, and hairy, and not as venomous as most probably think. It’s probably easier for many people to appreciate and feel comfortable around many insects than spiders, especially larger ones. But spiders do have many redeeming virtues. And tarantulas have some really impressive adaptations. In this Halloween edition of Incredible Creatures we will explore the fascinating world of tarantulas.

Not Your Average Spider

Tarantulas belong to a group (or family) of spiders known as Theraphosidae. About 1,200 species of tarantulas have been identified. There are no tarantulas that live in the wild in Canada (just those kept in captivity). In the United States, wild tarantulas are only found in the Southwest. They are more common in Mexico and Central and South America. Tarantulas can also be found in the wild in Australia, Southern Asia, and Africa. Some new species of tarantulas are still being discovered. The species with the electric-blue legs in the photo, Birupes simoroxigorum, was recently discovered in Malaysia. Who can’t find an arachnid this colourful amazing? For those of you who are really observant, and not too creeped out by the photo, you may notice that the tarantula in the photo has 10 blue appendages. But spiders only have 8 legs. The front pair of blue appendages are not legs, they are called pedipalps (or palps for short). They have fewer segments than legs, and are used to taste, smell and for touching and moving prey.

If you are brave enough to look into the face of a spider, almost all the spiders we have here in Manitoba have fangs that point forward diagonally, and cross in a pinching action. But the fangs of tarantulas, and a few other groups of spiders (none of which are common here), point straight down and do not cross each other. This means tarantulas can only bite top down, whereas most other spiders have more possibilities. A tarantula must elevate its body off the ground to drive its fangs into its prey.

Another difference between tarantulas and most other spiders is how long they live. Female tarantulas can live for many years, whereas most other spiders die after about a year. Wild tarantulas can live up to 30 years. The lifespan of the male tarantula is many times shorter than that of the female, however.

Dangerous to Human… Fact or Fiction?

While they pose few threats to humans, tarantulas are nocturnal predators that feed primarily on insects like grasshoppers, beetles, other small spiders, and sometimes small lizards. Some South American species even hunt birds and small mammals. When tarantulas encounter their prey they spring on it, striking it with their fangs. The fangs inject venom and digestive enzymes that turns the insides of the victim into a liquefied pulp. They can then suck up the contents. Because tarantulas are so large and strong, relative to their prey, they rely more on brute strength, rather than powerful venom, to subdue their food. Tarantula venom may paralyze an insect, but it isn’t toxic enough to pose a threat to humans.

Despite their fearsome appearance and reputation, tarantulas are not harmful to humans. Hollywood is to blame for these spiders’ toxic-to-humans reputation. Tarantulas are large and many are easily handled. Therefore they have been very widely used in horror and action-adventure movies. In reality, the venom of these large spiders generally has very low toxicity to humans. None of the North American species or those commonly kept as pets are considered to pose even a mild bite hazard.

Hairy Weaponry

When threatened, a tarantula exposes its fangs and puts its weight on its hind legs. If that does not deter a predator, some species of tarantula may use their back legs to shoot a special kind of hair called urticating hairs from their abdomens toward their attacker. These are small barbed hairs that cause minor irritation in humans, but can seriously harm small mammals. The hairs have barbs which cause the hair to work its way into the skin. About 90% of North American species of tarantulas have urticating hairs. They are not found in tarantulas from other parts of the world, however, so they have to use more aggressive posturing when threatened.

Could a Wasp Eat a Tarantula?

Tarantulas have many natural enemies in the wild. These include lizards, snakes, spider-eating birds, and a group of wasps called tarantula hawks. There are many species of tarantula hawks, divided into two genera, Pepsis or Hemipepsis. A female tarantula hawk (a large, solitary wasp) finds and stings a tarantula between the legs, which paralyzes it. It then drags the paralyzed tarantula to a special burrow that she has prepared. Once inside the burrow, she lays a single egg on the body of the still living spider, then seals the burrow. When the larva hatches, it creates a small hole in the tarantulas’ abdomen, then enters and feeds voraciously, avoiding vital organs for as long as possible to keep the spider alive.

The sting of some tarantula hawks is considered among the most painful in the world. Justin Schmidt, an entomologist who purposely gets stung by various insects so he can rate the stings, gave tarantula hawks the highest rating on his sting pain scale, and describes the sting of tarantula hawks as follows: “Blinding, fierce, shockingly electric. A running hair dryer has just been dropped into your bubble bath”. There are only a couple of other insects that get a perfect 4 out of 4 on his sting pain scale (warrior wasp and bullet ant). Also of interest, a species of tarantula hawk (Pepsis grossa) is the official state insect of New Mexico.

Like Exotic Foods? Try Fried Tarantulas

Because this is a Halloween edition of Incredible Creatures, I can’t end without speaking of food. Next time you are in Cambodia, look for a restaurant that serves fried tarantulas. Fried tarantulas are a delicacy in Cambodia. They can sell for up to $1 each, which in Cambodia is a lot of money. Here is a quote from a cooking teacher in Cambodia being interviewed for CNN Travel (Sept. 2017): “Some days I can sell dozens. They are delicious — a perfect snack with some cold beer or rice wine. But they are very expensive so people only eat them for a special event, maybe a birthday party and everyone has one or two.”

While some delicacies like caviar are more the food of the rich, tarantulas entered the Cambodian diet out of necessity. Poverty and hunger became so dire during the reign of the Khmer Rouge, which ruled Cambodia in the 1970s, that people ate any living creature they could catch. Some of these creatures actually tasted good, like tarantulas, scorpions, silkworms and grasshoppers. So they remained part of Cambodian diets after the famine ended.

There you have it – tarantulas are harmless, beneficial predators, and delicious. I won’t be giving out fried tarantulas for Halloween, but won’t guarantee you won’t see any six or eight legged creatures. Happy Halloween!

Incredible Creatures is a monthly contribution to provide information on some of the common yet often not well known creatures that we share space with in Manitoba and abroad.