Hundreds check out Lions Toy Show

Hundreds visited the Access Event Centre on Saturday and Sunday to check out toys (old and new), sports memorabilia and everything else vendors had on display.

The Morden Toy Show has been going for 19 years. The Morden & District Lions Club took over running the show nine years ago and have been putting it on since.

“It’s amazing how it’s going,” Lions Club member Don Holenski said. “It’s maybe dwindling a little, but I think the economy has affected that a lot. There used to be a lot of Americans coming up.”

About 35 vendors (80 tables) came out for the show, coming from as far away as Winnipeg, Saskatchewan and even a few from south of the border.

“For most of the guys that are exhibitors they do sell, but it’s actually a hobby,” Holenski said.

Around 360 people came to see the show on Saturday, with numbers from Sunday a little lower.

All proceeds from entrance fees will go toward Lions Club projects in the future. The Toy Show is a major fundraiser for the Club.

The Lions Club is involved with many projects in the community, including working with parents to fingerprint their children in case of emergencies and raising money for seeing eye dogs.

“The school works with us if there’s a child that needs glasses, we will pay for the frame,” Holenski said. “We donate to the Handivan and lots of others. We have funded some things in Winkler, like the Salem Home.”

Right now there are about 22 members of the Lions Club.