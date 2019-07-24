Humane Society to host DOGust

The Pembina Valley Humane Society will host the first annual DOGust – the universal birthday for shelter dogs on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 6-9 p.m. and the community is invited.

The event takes place at the shelter, 462 Jefferson Street in Morden. All are welcome to bring their leashed and vaccinated dogs, especially PVHS alumni.

Organizers say this will be an open house evening to raise awareness of the work that the PVHS does every day to rescue animals, promote animal welfare and educate the public on responsible pet ownership.

“During the evening there will be a BBQ, raffle prizes, a “kissing booth” featuring some of our current shelter dogs,” they said in a press release. “We are excited to be welcoming the Honorable Cameron Friesen who will be bringing greetings from the province and Mayor Brandon Burley bringing greetings from the city.”

The speaking portion of the event will begin at 7 p.m.

The PVHS will also unveil the Allen Titchkosky Memorial Dog Run in honour of the founding member, dog lover and dedicated volunteer.

“Allen passed in June and the PVHS and his family thought there would be no better way to honour his memory than by creating a space that will enrich the lives of the animals in our care,” Public Relations Chair Holly Thorne said. “Allen was an amazing man who worked tirelessly for the shelter and the animals, and we know that he would absolutely love this project in his honour.”

The project was made possible by donations in Allen’s memory at his memorial, as well as through an online initiative which raised over $1,500 to create the space complete with jumping hoops, tractor tire tunnels, a sandbox in which to dig and more.

The DOGust event is primarily awareness, but monetary donations will also be accepted for the BBQ, photo booth and other activities. There is also a door prize that guests can win, valued at over $300.