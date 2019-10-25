Humane Society launches BSI Insurance Drive to 100

The Pembina Valley Humane Society is hoping to increase the numbers of monthly donors they have supporting the facility, by launching the BSI Insurance Drive to 100.

The drive seeks to add 100 monthly donors.

“Currently our monthly donor base generates $1,000 per month for the shelter, however our monthly fixed expenses total over $10,000 which includes veterinary intake examinations and vaccinations, utilities, building maintenance expenses and more,” they said in a press release.

Securing 100 new monthly donors at $10 per month would bring in an extra $12,000 per year to the shelter.

The society says monthly donations have many benefits.

They reduce admin time and costs, which means the funds can go right to animal care, vet bills, utilities and staffing; which ensures sustainability to allow them to provide consistent care for animals and reduce stress on fundraising volunteers to plan events.

It also allows them to plan for future long term projects and initiatives. A $10 per month donation equals two cat spay/neuter procedures.

“Because our funding comes primarily from donations, the more donors we have that commit to a set monthly donation allows us to plan for the future and helps us to continue the important animal rescue work we perform in the community,” Holly Thorne, Public Relations Chair said. “When we know that we have a certain amount of money coming to the shelter regularly we can confidently say we can help more animals get rescued and adopted to loving homes.”

BSI Insurance has pledged to funds to match those who sign up.

For every new monthly donor that registers before Nov. 15, BSI Insurance will donate $10 (up to $1,000) to the PVHS. All monthly donors will receive a combined total tax receipt at the end of the year.

The PVHS is a volunteer run, non-profit organization, serving all towns in south western Manitoba. Their purpose is to help abandoned animals by providing care for them during their stay at the shelter, finding suitable adoption placements and controlling pet overpopulation by ensuring all of their animals are spayed or neutered.