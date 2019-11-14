Horizon Earthworks honoured

Horizon Earthworks was named Business of the Year with less than seven employees at the Morden & District Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala, Nov. 7.

They beat fellow nominees Morden Discount Centre and Party On Rentals in that category.

Only seven years ago, Horizon Earthworks was formed. It had one excavator, one backhoe and one man, owner Allan Jones.

Today the company offers water and sewer install, directional drilling, hydrovacing, site prep, road building and drainage.

“It’s hard to believe, just seven years in business and to achieve an award like this is a true honour,” Jones said. “I owe it all to the local community for supporting us so well.”

Jones is much more comfortable creating new infrastructure than receiving awards.

“I’m not really one to stand in front of a group of people for recognition but it’s definitely an honour,” he said.

Jones said hard work and support from others have led to his success.

“Growing up my dad was always a hard worker so I took on those traits,” he said.

“I just worked hard my whole life and worked my way up. I’ve had the opportunity to work with some very amazing people that encouraged me to take this step of starting a business, and it’s grown from there.”

Jones has some simple goals for the future.

“We just want to improve productivity, just keep a safe work environment for my staff, making sure everyone goes home at the end of the day, and just keep doing a quality job for our customers,” he said.

Winning the award is a good feeling for Jones.

“It’s definitely an honour, and definitely makes me feel humble to get this award, and it means the community is behind me in what we’re doing,” he said.