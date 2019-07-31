Home Hardware opens Building Centre

After 12 years, Home Hardware in downtown Morden moved to a new location on the east end of the city.

A ceremony was held for the new Building Centre on July 24, with the doors officially opening on July 25.

“This is twice the size of our old [space],” Damon Janzen, Floor Manager, said.

Janzen said the new location offers more supplies than just the odds and ends, allowing customers in Morden to work on larger projects.

“We hope to serve Morden well,” he said.

David and Elizabeth Janzen became the owners four years ago and are excited to see the business grow.

“We sensed, since we bought the business in 2015, that there was a need in Morden for a bigger variety of building supplies,” David said.

After eight months of construction, the 26,000 square foot building is twice the space previously available. “We were dreaming of expanding, but we didn’t really thing it would be a possibility for the first years,” David said. “We saw an opportunity and so we took it and here we are.”

The opening hosted local contractors, plumbers, construction workers and current and future customers.