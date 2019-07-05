Hoitink named Female High School Coach of the Year

Morden Collegiate’s Ashley Hoitink was named the 2019 Grey Cup Legacy Female High School Coach of the Year.

According to the Manitoba High School Athletic Association, Hoitink’s accomplishments are definitely noteworthy.

She has been coaching the JV and varsity boys basketball teams at Morden Collegiate for four years. She has organized skills clinics at the high school for the students and organizes guest instructors, and has hosted Steve Nash shooting clinics for the surrounding schools and communities.

“Hoitink commits to a weekly drop-in basketball program year-round and puts in countless hours that has helped change the culture of basketball at the school,” they said in a press release.

Hoitink has attended basketball coaching clinics each year to improve her knowledge and understanding of the game. She was also described as very organized with yearly goals, daily practice plans, and individual goal sheets for her athletes.

She has organized and hosted a basketball tournament at the school and is already planning for next basketball season. She has coached the boys basketball teams to tournament and Zone championships. Ashley was a recipient of the Jim Bulloch Coaches Award for her contributions to Basketball.

Hoitink said she was very surprised to win the award for one simple reason.

“I didn’t know I was being nominated for it,” she admitted.

An avid athlete since grade seven Hoitink said she moved towards coaching after she finished high school.

“It has taught me a lot about leadership and teamwork and even how to communicate through tough situations with other people,” she said.

Hoitink said her classroom teaching and coaching help keep her sharp in both settings.

A highlight of the season was when the varsity boy’s basketball team won their zone making it to the AAA Provincials and winning the tournament.

Hoitink said she knows from personal experience the difference a motivational coach can play in an athlete’s life.

“Growing up, my Phys Ed teacher, Mr. St. Vincent, he was a huge inspiration,” Hoitink said. “And my college coach Cheryl Jean-Paul was also a huge inspiration.”

Every year, Hoitink attends basketball coaching clinics to improve her knowledge and to better understand the game.