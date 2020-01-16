Hit and Run, suspicious text among Morden Police weekly report

The following is a summary of events that Morden Police responded to between January 6 and 13, 2020.

January 6, 2020

At 12:28 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Conner Hill Drive. The caller stated they could hear loud banging outside their house. Police attended and did not notice anything suspicious.

At 2:34 p.m., police received a report of a green and white Rocky Mountain bike that was stolen from outside the caller’s residence on 7th Street.

Police received a complaint of theft from a vehicle that occurred the night of January 4th. The caller stated that he noticed sunglasses and loose change missing from his vehicle. The vehicle was parked at the caller’s residence on Progressive Road.

January 9, 2020

At 6:30 a.m., police received a complaint of someone using a leaf blower in the 400 block of 10th Street to clear their driveway. Morden By-Laws states that small engines can be used after 6:30 a.m. during the week.

Police received a School Patrol Report stating that a green Toyota Corolla drove through a red light at 11th Street and Thornhill Street. A ticket was issued and served on the registered owner of the vehicle. The fine for this ticket is $203.

At 10:30 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle blocking a driveway on Stephen Street. Police were able to locate the owner who moved the vehicle.

January 10, 2020

Morden Police received a complaint of a male customer yelling at staff in an establishment in the 200 block of North Railway. The police were able to locate the owner of the vehicle that the individual was driving and they were cautioned on the male’s behavior.

A female attended the office to report a hit and run to her 2017 gray Honda Odyssey. On January 6th around 7 p.m., her vehicle was parked in the 200 block of North Railway. When she came back to her vehicle, she noticed scrape marks to the driver’s side of her van and the side mirror lying on the ground.

At 11:27 p.m., Morden Police were dispatched to the Morden Beach. The caller stated that a silver Chevrolet Malibu was seen doing donuts and driving through snowbanks at the beach. Police attended and located the driver who was issued a verbal warning.

January 11, 2020

Police received a call about a dog barking constantly on Barcelona Bay. The caller stated that this happens during most of the day and also the evening. The complaint was forwarded to the by-law officer.

January 12, 2020

Morden Police received a complaint of a female being assaulted by her ex-husband. The victim was at a local establishment with friends, when her ex-husband approached her from behind and struck her in the head with his fist. One of the male friends the victim was with was also struck. A 43-year-old male from Winkler was located and arrested for assault and released on an Undertaking. He will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court later in February.

Police received a report of a suspicious text message. The text message stated that the caller’s house was being watched and included a picture of the residence. Police are continuing to investigate this matter.

Anyone with information regarding the above incidents is asked to call the Morden Police Service at (204)822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).