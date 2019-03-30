Hildebrand looks for PC nomination

Liz Hildebrand has lived and worked in various places across the Borderland constituency, and after the local PC association votes on April 11, she hopes to the be next PC candidate.

Hildebrand is one of four candidates that are competing for the position, one that would replace current Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon as the candidate in the next election.

“It’s exciting to think that I could have a voice for the constituents at a table where I would be heard,” she said. “To me that’s exciting, to bring their issues to the table.”

Since 2011 Hildebrand has been elected each year to the executive of the local PC association board and currently serves as vice-president. She was the campaign manager for a local MLA in 2016 and worked as a constituency assistant in Cameron Friesen’s office.

“This has allowed me to experience provincial government at the constituency level that has given me the confidence to seek the nomination to represent the people of Borderland,” she said.

In recent years she has also worked with Border Land, Western and Red River Valley School Divisions under the umbrella of the Red River Technical Vocational Area. Currently she is employed by a non-profit Junior Achievement Organization as their Company Program Manager, promoting business development and entrepreneurship within high schools.

But her work experience is varied. Hildebrand was born in Vita and grew up on a mixed farm. Her parents also owned a concrete and construction business.

“My parents taught each of their seven children to work hard, live with integrity and balance a cheque book,” she said.

Though her family roots stem from the Roseau River, Plum Coulee and Altona areas she spent her teenage years in Plumas and went to college in Brandon. Before moving back to southern Manitoba she owned and ran a small town cafe, and until 2018 co-owned a trucking business with her husband for 13 years. She and her three children live in Morden.

Hildebrand said she loves this area of the province. “This area of Manitoba is growing rapidly and has many opportunities that are not found anywhere else in this province,” she said. “There is a fierce pride taken in doing a job well and I am excited and up for the challenge to take your voice to the Manitoba Legislature.”

She added that she’s always loved solving problem, whether it’s in her work with parents or with constituents.

“I so enjoyed being able to find a solution for them or to move something forward, to change something, to improve something whether it was helping as a volunteer in a classroom or helping out with a parent,” she said.

Hildebrand said she hopes to get support at the nomination meeting. “I am definitely a person with character. I live with integrity and I strive hard that my children as they’re growing up, they will be adults who contribute to society,” she said.

There are four candidates running for the PC nomination in Borderland. They include Liz Hildebrand, Verna Heinrichs, Josh Guenter and Jordan Siemens.