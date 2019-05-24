A pair of Miami Collegiate students have been named the Rural High School Athletes of the week.

Tayah Vanstone and Phoebe Riddell of the Miami Marlins badminton team earned the honour.

This girl’s doubles team had a dominant badminton season this year. They went undefeated in Zone IV play, winning the zone championship banner in varsity girls doubles.

During the season they won the Maples tournament, while placing second in the Louis Riel and Gimli tournaments.

They then capped off their impressive season capturing gold at the Provincial Badminton Championship in Thompson.

Coach Wanda Stockford said they have made a big impact at the Collegiate.

“Both girls are irreplaceable to our school culture and student leadership team and will be missed in June when they graduate,” she said.

Tayah maintains an academic average of 96%, while Phoebe has an academic average of 98% in all courses.