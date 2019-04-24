Hi-Lites Concert to close off festival season

The 44th season of the Morden Festival of the Arts is coming to a close with the Hi-Lites Concert taking place Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at the Morden Alliance Church.

There will be a silver collection to support the festival of the arts. This grand finale showcases performances that have been recommended by the adjudicators of each discipline featured throughout the festival season, including Strings, Sacred, Piano, Vocal, French & English Speech Arts.

Awards will be presented to many festival participants, some of whom have been recommended to represent the local festival at the provincial level.

The 2019 Loreena McKennitt Award will also be presented to a festival participant judged to have reached a level of excellence in his/her musical studies and who plans to continue studies and pursue a career in the performing arts.

Committee members encourage people to come out and show their support of these talented, hard-working performers, in what promises to be an entertaining afternoon.

Festival organizers are very pleased with the season. “Over the last two months performers received input and positive feedback from very qualified adjudicators in each discipline,” they stated.

The festival aims to foster and promote continued interest, development and growth of talent within the arts community, provides a venue for student performance, instruction and adjudication in various areas of the arts and strives to keep entry fees as low as possible to encourage participation while maintaining financial stability. “Financial support of community-minded businesses, organizations and individuals is vital to help offset expenses incurred during the festival season (adjudicators’ wages, mileage, meals and accommodations etc) and ensure its continued growth within the community,” they stated.

Donations can be mailed to: Morden Festival of the Arts, Box 493, Morden, MB, R6M 1A5

For more information visit mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org. or contact Erika Dyck at 204-823-0208.