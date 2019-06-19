Heritage Day kicks of 51st season

Despite the heat, the Pembina Threshermen’s Museum (PTM) was packed with patrons travelling from across Southern Manitoba to celebrate the 51st Annual Heritage Day.

Kimberly Striemer, the Manager for PTM, said the Heritage Day is the kick-off for the season.

With plenty of exhibits to see, two antique tractor parades were held, as well as barrel train rides, corn grinding, hands-on interactive stations, blacksmithing demo’s and rope making and spinning.

“When the kids start coming in from the buses . . . and having fun, then we know we’re in full tilt for the summer,” Striemer said.

She noted that the students who arrive for field trips don’t always realize they are learning so much because of the hands-on, interactive environment appeals to the fun side of education.

Striemer said the focus for this year is being placed on restoring the Reimer House as “it is a big project” to get done, along with other general maintenance to prepare for other future exhibits.

“This year we are just working on restoring and maintaining and keeping things up,” Striemer said.

The Brimberly Village and the Wildlife Exhibit were the two most recent additions to the PTM line-up.

Outside of the Heritage Day and other large events, Striemer noted the Museum is open to the general public seven days a week until the end of September.

“When there’s not an event going on, there’s scavenger hunts, there’s yard games, there’s treasure hunts, the corn maze when it comes up,” Striemer said. “There’s acres of family fun.”