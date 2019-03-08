Two southern Manitoba musicians will be giving back to community organizations and celebrating International Women’s Day at the same time.

Patrick Simoens and Paul Bergman will present “he sings her songs”, March 8 & 9 at the Pembina Hills Arts Council.

Both artists will be singing songs by female artists and half the proceeds will go to Genesis House and the Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre.

Simoens came up with the plan and he said Paul Bergman quickly came on board.

“I thought it would be a fun idea to do a set of covers by female artists for International Women’s Day,” he said.

The pair wanted to make sure they gave back to the community. “Right off the hop we wanted to give some of the proceeds to services for women in our community,” Simoens said. “We picked Genesis House and Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre. They struck me as good nonprofits to give to.”

Simoens and Bergman will each do their own set, and attendees can expect a variety of artists represented.

“I picked female artists that have influenced me and inspired me throughout my development as a musician and a person,” Simoens said. “There’s definitely going to be a variety of artists that are going to be covered and hopefully something that everyone will enjoy.”

He will also have a string quartet playing with him during his set.

“It’s going to be a fun and interesting way to celebrate International Women’s Day and support some great services for women in our community,” he added.

Paul Bergman said narrowing down the list of songs he wanted to sing was difficult, adding he’s excited about the opportunity.

“I’m really grateful to Patrick for coming up with the idea and inviting me to be a part of it,” he said. “Female musicians and writers are unfortunately underrepresented so I think it makes impeccable sense to try to level the playing field. Beyond that, it’s a pleasure to learn and find a way in to these songs.”

And while Bergman said he doesn’t typically put stock in the various celebrations on the calendar, he does appreciate the reminders to remember and celebrate.

“Historically, there have just not been as many female artists, at least so far as I know, and that’s said,” he said. “There are more now and that’s a development I find altogether quite heartening.”

Bergman said he will include a few traditional folk songs dating back a couple hundred years in his set, but said the material he’s found most compelling is found among contemporary pop songs released in the last couple of decades.

“Of course it’ll just be me on acoustic guitar for my set so everything will inevitably be lent a relatively folky flavour,” he said.

The event takes place March 8 & 9 at the Pembina Hills Arts Council in Morden. Tickets cost $20 and are available at the Pembina Hills Arts Council for cash only. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the event getting underway at 7:30 p.m