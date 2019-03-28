Hawks girls are Bantam AAA provincial champs

The girls with the Pembina Valley Hawks bantam AAA hockey team are the Hockey Manitoba Bantam Female Provincial Champions after an exciting seven-period match with the Winnipeg Champions Fort Garry Twins where the Hawks won 2-1 in the fourth overtime period to win the best-of-3 provincial championship series 2-0.

The Hawks won the Bantam AAA Rural Provincial Championship in Portage la Prairie where the girls went undefeated in five straight games to claim the title. This earned the Hawks the right to play the Winnipeg Champs, the Fort Garry Twins, in a best-of-three series held March 15-17 in Winnipeg.

The Hawks travelled to Winnipeg Friday night to start the series. The first period was tough for the Hawks as it took them a while to get settled, but the girls came out alright with the period ending tied at zero. The second would see the Hawks come on strong and score 2 goals within a minute.

Annika Braun started the scoring 23 seconds into the middle frame and just :20 seconds later, Abbey Bourdeaud’hui would find the back of the net to make it 2-0. The Twins would not give up and tied the game up with 6 minutes left in the third period but Mya Pearce put the Hawks ahead with the eventual game-winner with just 4 minutes left on the clock.

Bourdeaud’hui would seal the deal with an insurance marker :14 seconds later and the Hawks won Game 1 by a score of 4-2. Bourdeaud’hui was chosen as the Game Star for the Hawks.

Game 2 went Saturday afternoon and a win would save the Hawks one more trip to Winnipeg scheduled Sunday.

Both teams came out flying and Abbey Bourdeaud’hui would score first in the second period but the Twins eventually evened the score at 1-1. The rest of the game was a goalie battle as neither allowed a goal for another three periods. After a second, and third overtime period, it seemed like the game may never end, but the Hawks found another gear and found the back of the net in the fourth overtime. With only :19 seconds left in the fourth extra period, Mackenzie Couling passed the puck behind the net to Mya Pearce who found Bourdeaud’hui in the slot and ended the game.

Mya Pearce was awarded the game star and Abbey Bourdeaud’hui was named the tournament MVP.

When all was said and done the girls received their provincial championship gold medals, a banner for the club, and a trophy to recognize their incredible accomplishment.

The girls ended their season with 7 consecutive wins, a 24-5 record, and 2 provincial championships.