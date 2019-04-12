Habitat garage sale looking for donations

The Winkler-Morden chapter of Habitat for Humanity is putting out the call for donations for Restore and garage sale items.

The organization is looking for two types of donations – items for Habitat’s Restores in Winnipeg and items to sell at the garage sale.

Donations of new or gently used building materials or certain household items like lights, furniture and appliances (not over seven years old) will be donated to the Restores in Winnipeg.

Restores help pay for Habitat’s administrative costs, and 50 per cent of a donation’s value will be given as a donation to the Winkler-Morden chapter.

Restore items (like furniture) must be dropped off the morning of the Garage Sale, and will be loaded on a truck to be taken to Restores in Winnipeg.

Donors will receive a tax deductible receipt for the estimated value of their donation items.

Habitat is also looking for items like clothing, books, miscellaneous household or lawn and garden items to sell at their garage sale.

Items for the garage sale can be dropped off at a Winkler location ahead of time. For more information about where to bring your items, contact Christina Falk at wmhabitat@outlook.com or call (204) 362-5062.

As well as regular garage sale items, there will be a bake table and the chance to buy raffle tickets for the playhouse being raffled off by the organization. All sales from the raffle go toward the Winkler house build.

The garage sale takes place April 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Southland Mall in Winkler.