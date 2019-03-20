Guest speaker shares at Love in Action fundraiser

130 people attended Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre’s (PVPCC) annual Love in Action fundraising banquet on March 16 at Westside Community Church in Morden.

Program director at the Winnipeg Crisis Pregnancy Centre Marlene McNabb was the guest speaker, and she shared experiences and stories from her over 30 years of experience with pregnancy centres.

McNabb said when she heard about the work being done by pregnancy centres, she felt it would be a good fit for her. “I wanted to be part of an organization that was caring and compassionate and hope-filled,” she said.

Over that time, McNabb said the biggest change she has seen has been that we now live in a more instant society. “We want quick fixes and quick answers,” she said. “The nature of crisis is that you want crisis dealt with immediately.”

“The Chinese word for crisis consists of two symbols, one is danger and the other is opportunity,” she added. “We want to help our client see the opportunity in her crisis and to just slow down and not rush that decision in the panic of the crisis.”

McNabb said one of the best parts of the work has been the relationships the organization has been able to do. “We’ve built friendships with them,” she said. “We’ve been to funerals in their families, we’ve walked through their losses, the joy of celebrating with our clients the birth of their babies… there’s tons of stories.”

“Mostly we’ve been really privileged to have been able to build a lot of relationships over the years,” she added. “And rapport, so if they have the same situation come up again we’re there for them to walk with them again.”

McNabb said PVPCC is an important presence in the region. “They do a beautiful hope and life affirming work in providing unconditional, ongoing love and support,” she said. “No judgement, just a very safe place to receive the services they need. Care and compassion are kind of the hallmarks of this work and they do it beautifully.”