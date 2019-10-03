Guenter sworn in as youngest PC MLA ever

Borderland MLA Josh Guenter became the youngest member of the 42nd Legislature and the youngest-ever Progressive Conservative MLA at the age of 25.

He and 35 other PC MLAs were sworn in Sept. 25, marking the beginning of their service.

“It’s obviously special to have made a bit of history in that way,” Guenter said. “Yes I’m a young guy, I feel confident I have something to offer.”

Guenter said being part of an incredible PC team gives him confidence that he can learn from others.

Guenter is one of just two rookie PC MLA’s, both who made history. Southdale MLA Audrey Gordon is the first ever black MLA.

That means 34 PC MLAs are veterans.

“We really have the benefit of this time of being able to observe, listen, take advice…” he said. “We have such a great PC team.”

Guenter said he’s always wanted to enter politics. “I’ve always felt I want to give back to my country, my community that way,” he said. “Did I think it would happen this quickly? Absolutely not.”

In fact, Guenter was at the wheel of a big rig working as a truck driver not long before he began campaigning.

Being sworn in was a “tremendously humbling” experience for Guenter. “It’s just incredible on a day like today,” he said.

It makes all the hard work official and Guenter said he simply can’t say enough about his colleagues. “We have such a great PC team,” he repeated. “That’s the part that makes this special… all the people around you.”

Guenter is ready to get to work.

“It is a privilege to represent the people of Borderland and to be part of the next generation of elected officials serving our great province,” he said. “I look forward to working with our team to build an even stronger Manitoba.”

The election also created another first, the largest back-to-back majorities in the history of Manitoba.

“This is a very exciting day,” said Wayne Ewasko, PC Caucus Chair and MLA for Lac du Bonnet. “Manitobans sent a clear message on September 10 by re-electing our strong and united PC team with the largest back-to-back majorities in the history of our province. We look forward to carrying out our mandate to keep moving Manitoba forward.”

The first session of the 42nd Legislature begins on Monday, Sept. 30.