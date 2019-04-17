Guenter named PC candidate

The votes are in!

The new Progressive Conservative candidate for Borderland constituency is Josh Guenter.

About 860 ballots were cast by PC Party of Manitoba members during the nomination meeting at the Altona arena on April 11, which included speeches by all four candidates, including Guenter, Liz Hildebrand, Verna Heinrichs and Jordan Siemens.

The night also included words of encouragement by Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister and Morden-Winkler MLA Cameron Friesen.

Surrounded by his family and a large group of supporters, Guenter says he was very surprised when his name was announced. “Deep down I was ready to accept any result. Obviously you work hard and you look forward to a favourable outcome. I’ve never been through a moment like this. It’s very exciting.”

Guenter’s first experience in politics was during the 2008 federal election, and since then has participated in several campaigns on the provincial and federal level, most recently as the campaign manager for the Portage-Lisgar Conservative campaign in the 2015 election.

He spent two years in Ottawa working on Parliament Hill, and has served as a constituency assistant to both MP Candice Bergen and MLA Cameron Friesen. He also served on the board of the Portage-Lisgar riding association.

He says the rising cost of living was one of many issues that constituents expressed concern about during his campaign. “This is such a special place to live, and I think people want to keep it that way. That means bringing things back to balance, lower our taxes, improve education and health care. Those are things we heard from all of the candidates tonight.”

Family values were at the core of his campaign. “I think family is at the centre of community life in this riding. It’s families that power our businesses, it’s families that run our farms. I hear loud and clear from people that families are what matters.”

Guenter is optimistic about the upcoming election. “I know we have a positive vision for the future, for Manitoba. That means a spirit of inclusion and respect for everyone. We’re a very deep team in terms of talent and ability and experience, and we’ve got the right platform. We’ve got the right mix for Manitobans.”

“I’m proud of our supporters, proud of our PC team, and looking forward to winning this riding. There’s a lot of work we have to do, but I am confident that myself and the PC team have the values that I think a lot of people feel are important. We have an important platform, and we’re delivering on the things we promised.”

Guenter plans to work together with the PC team in Winnipeg to deliver results for the residents of the Borderland constituency. “That means building and improving roads and infrastructure, creating a stronger education system with greater parental choice and involvement, a more responsive health care system, and above all, lowering the tax and regulatory burden on families and business owners.”