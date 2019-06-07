Greenhouse dream comes true for sisters

Just in time for summer, a new greenhouse in Morden is up and running.

Prairie Belle Greenhouse celebrated its grand opening on May 28.

Sisters Barbara Froese and Louise Penner operate the greenhouse together, something both had been wanting to do for a while now.

“This is actually like a dream come true,” Froese said. “We’ve wanted to do this for so many years. We both retired from our other careers and decided to jump in with both feet… since Morden didn’t have a greenhouse, we were so sorry to see that one go, we thought why not bring the service back to Morden for the community here?”

Prairie Belle provides bedding plants, flowers and vegetables, as well as planters and baskets.

Froese said the response from customers has been good so far. “A lot of people are really glad to see a greenhouse back Morden,” she said. “They’ve missed it, so we’ve had a really terrific response. We’re so pleased with the turnout so far.”

Prairie Belle is just north of the Morden Co-op Food Store, and Froese said Co-op has been incredibly supportive.

“[Manager] Evan [Toews] has been wonderful to lease us a little spot here right beside the community gardens, which is also very helpful,” she said. “He also recognized a need for that here in Morden, so he jumped on board.”

The greenhouse is open every day, and more information can be found at www.prairiebelle.ca and on social media.