Golf Minnewasta - a challenge for all skill levels

Golf is a game steeped in history and tradition with a beginning that dates back centuries, and Morden’s Minnewasta Golf and Country Club is a course driven by these qualities. With more than 50 years of history, the club is looking to build many more memories this year.

Minnewasta’s 18 holes were designed by Les Furber and feature a variety of terrains and challenges for golfers at every skill level. Minnewasta Golf and Country Club is proud of the fact that even the people who work there can’t get enough of the course. Returning this year, Minnewasta has a “Sunset” green fee. It starts at 6:45 PM and is $10 per person to play as many holes as you like. (Walking) If you wish to rent a cart the price is $30 per person after tax in total.

Club Pro Geoff Kehler said his favourite hole is No. 6. “It isn’t very long but there is trouble off the tee with a very tough green,” he said. “It is a great risk reward hole.”

But Kehler said No. 8 is pretty spectacular as well. “There aren’t too many places in the prairies with the elevation change and the view that standing on that tee box provides.”

This year the course welcomes tournaments including the Ladies Open (Saturday, June 8), the Men’s Open (Sunday, June 23), Greybeard (Thursday, Sept. 19). He said people need to experience Minnewasta to realize what it’s all about. “We offer a variety of different tee boxes that allow every golfer to not only enjoy the game but find it challenging,” he said. “It’s not a typical ‘prairie’ golf course as it was built into the Pembina Escarpment.”

Subtle slopes on greens, beautiful views, a driving range and practice putting green are only some of the reasons to check it out.

“I think most people don’t know the real gem of a golf course that is in Morden,” he said. “It is definitely worth taking the time to come and play.”

What better way to cap off a round of golf at Minnewasta than a relaxing meal at The Oaks at Minnewasta which offers a great dining experience.

Minnewasta Golf and Country Club’s spectacular clubhouse and The Oaks at Minnewasta overlook an equally spectacular golf layout at the western entrance to Morden.

If you’re simply looking for some fries and a cold one after the round, there are plenty of patio chairs offering breathtaking views.

For more information about the Minnewasta Golf and Country Club and their upcoming events go to their website at www. golfminnewasta.com.