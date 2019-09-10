Getting set to Raise the Woof for PVHS

The Pembina Valley Humane Society, in partnership with the Winkler Dental Centre, announced the Raise the Woof Comedy Night is back for another year.

It’s taking place on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Quality Inn in Winkler. There will be a “Yappy Hour” to start the evening at 6 p.m. with complimentary appetizers, with the comedians to start at 8 p.m.

This year’s line up of comedians include Casey Flesch from Minneapolis, Winnipeg’s Jared Storey (a three-time finalist in Winnipeg’s Funniest Person competition) and headliner Simon King.

King is originally from England but emigrated to Canada as a young child. He has performed at The Just For Laughs Festival, The Vancouver International Comedy Festival, The TBS Las Vegas Comedy Festival, and The Winnipeg Comedy Festival, to name a few.

“To have a comedian of this calibre coming to our little neck of the woods is quite an honour,” Holly Thorne, PR Chair for the Pembina Valley Humane Society said.

“He’s funny, without a doubt, and attendees are in for a real treat.”

The night also features mystery bag giveaways, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and a grand prize, a $750 travel voucher from Blessed Journeys.

Through ticket sales and prizes the shelter hopes to raise about $11,000, up from the $10,000 raised at last year’s event.

“This year we’ve taken a bit of a hit financially at the shelter, due to things like our property taxes going up and some past fundraising opportunities that unfortunately weren’t available to us this year,” Thorne says. “We’ve also had a very busy kitten season and our vet bills were more than expected. The money raised through Raise the Woof will help us get caught up and allow us to be in a better position going into the new year to be able to help rescue and care for more animals.”

Tickets are $40 or guests can reserve a table of 8 for $290. They are available online at the PVHS Facebook page, at the local Co-op Gas Bars, the Quality Inn in Winkler and at the shelter.