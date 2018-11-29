Getting ready for Morden Festival of the Arts

Although festival season is still three months away, the organizing committee has been preparing for what they anticipate will be another busy and exciting festival season.

Dates have been selected, adjudicators booked and venues are being lined up.

“Now in our 44th year, MFA continues to be an important event in our community,” a press release stated

If your child enjoys performing in front of a small audience or if he/she doesn’t and you’d like to provide them the opportunity and help make them feel more comfortable doing that, the Morden Festival of the Arts is just the place for your family.

Festival provides a venue for student performance, instruction and adjudication in the areas of Band, Strings, Sacred, Piano, Vocal/Choral, French and English Speech Arts

The main objective is to foster and promote continued interest, growth and development of talent within the arts and to encourage all the children of the community to share their love of the arts. That’s why they strive to keep entry fees as low as possible, while maintaining financial stability.

The festival has released a 2019 tentative schedule:

• Band – Feb 13

• Strings – March10 – 12

• Sacred Evening – March 17

• Piano – March17 – 20

• Vocal/Choral – April 9 &10

• Speech Arts – April 15 – 17

• Hi-Lites Concert – April 28

Entry information:

The Morden Festival of the Arts uses the AMAF Provincial Syllabus (2015 edition) for all class names and numbers. A copy of the Syllabus can be found at all Morden school libraries as well as at the Morden branch of the South Central Regional Library. Please consult the Syllabus for appropriate class names and numbers when filling out entry forms. Copies of Speech Arts selections are available at each of the school libraries and can be photocopied. Piano, Sacred and Strings registrations are generally done through the students’ private music teachers.

December 7: Entry forms will be available at all Morden school offices, the Morden branch of the South Central Regional Library and on our website, www.mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org.

January 25: Post-marked deadline for submission of entry forms by mail. See entry form for address.

January 30, 10:00-2:30 – Maple Leaf School – festival volunteers will be available to collect festival entries

January 31, 9:00-4:00 – EMMS – festival volunteers will be available to collect festival entries. Morden Collegiate students can hand their entries in at EMMS.

January 30 & 31 – Minnewasta School – entry forms can be handed in at the office

January 31 – Final deadline for all 2019 festival entries.

Festival information, updates and reminders will be provided through each school’s morning memos and monthly newsletters as well as on local radio stations and in upcoming editions of the local newspapers.

The Morden Festival is fortunate to have a hard-working and dedicated group of volunteers who serve on the committee year-round. Anyone interested in assisting at individual sessions should call our volunteer coordinator, Marlene Britton at 204-822-5794.

For more information about the Morden Festival of the Arts, please check our website at www.mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org or contact Erika Dyck at 204-822-6825.