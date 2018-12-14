Get involved in Polar Plunge 2019

The Morden Police are hoping to see more people take part in the 2019 Polar Plunge, #FreezinForAReason.

The fourth annual event will take place Feb. 16 at the Access Event Centre and this year they’ve made it easier to take part.

This year entering a team will cost $500 and an individual will pay $100. Those funds can be raised by the jumpers.

Over the last three years over 100 people have come out to take the plunge raising over $70,000 for Special Olympics Manitoba athletes.

Police say they’d like to see their numbers rise once again. The first year saw close to 50 jumpers but by year three that number had dropped to around 30.

“We’ve had a lot of success but our number have kind of plateaued,” Const. Scott Edwards, Polar Plunge Committee chair said. “We’re hoping to get 50 plungers this year.”

Edwards said the event, which is free to attend, is a exciting time for participants.

“Last year was a great time for everyone who participated,” he said. “It is an amazing way to support local Special Olympics Manitoba athletes.”

Those who are interested are urged to register or pledge support at www.plungemanitoba.com.

In Manitoba there are over 18 athletes from all seven regions of the province who participate in 18 different sports. Visit www.specialolympics.mb.ca for more information.