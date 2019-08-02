Genesis House hosts First Annual Art Auction

Genesis House held their first Charity Art Auction Fundraiser at Morden Nurseries on July 25.

A crisis shelter for abused women and children, located in Winkler and serving the Pembina Valley, Genesis House can accommodate 16 people escaping domestic violence.

Since government funding hasn’t changed in 10 years, Kari Kauenhofen, Community and Resource Development Manager, said the Art Auction is another way for funds to be raised, reaching out to a wider group of people.

“2019 has brought on a lot of challenges,” Kauenhofen said. “We’re trying to connect with the community, it’s an issue that generally isn’t talked around the table about, however, we’re trying to bring it out into the open and just make people aware about our services and who we are.”

Kauenhofen said two ideas that came up for the next event were a garden tour and an art auction, so both ideas were put together creating the Charity Art Auction.

The event showcased 19 different artists within the region, with a few from Winnipeg as well.

Some of the children within Genesis House had four different pieces entered in the Auction.

“We’ve had a lot of community support already,” Kauenhofen said. All the art pieces, the food, the wine and the space was donated to help make the event happen.