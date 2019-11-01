Gallery hosts Falloween celebration

The Pembina Hills Arts Council welcomed kids to the gallery on Oct. 26 as part of Falloween.

The event celebrated the season, offering storytelling, a chance to paint and take home a trick or treat bag, hot apple cider, candy and the chance to dress up.

“We just really wanted to offer a free event for kids,” Programs and Outreach Coordinator Tricia Dyck said. The event was a success, something they noticed early on. “Basically what we’ve seen is everybody has kind of come and just stayed, even though it’s a come and go event,” she said.

Dyck said they appreciate the support from the Morden Library who supplied the books for the story telling portion as well as the support from those who attended. “I’m impressed with the parents who’ve come dressed up and just the enthusiasm of the community to come out and have this fun time together,” she said.