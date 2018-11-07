Gala celebrates local business

The Morden and District Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala featured a packed house as awards were presented Nov. 1.

Business awards were presented to Decor Cabinets and Morden Nurseries, but the chamber of commerce also presented awards to the Entrepreneur of the Year and the Non-profit of the year.

Richard Klassen of Candlewick Productions accepted his award for Entrepreneur of the Year.

Founded in 2002, by Richard & Vanessa Klassen, Candlewick began as a community theatre organization. Since its inception, Candlewick grew to providing theatre classes for youth as well as college theatre courses and internships. Candlewick also began by producing a couple of theatre presentations a year, however over time, Candlewick has grown to produce nearly 20 productions a year for adults and children as well as in various formats such as Theatre, Dinner Theatre, Musicals, Dance, and more. In 2007, Candlewick purchased the DanceWorks Studio in Morden and expanded its education core to providing dance lessons. And in 2013 they purchased their new location, the Kenmor Theatre. Candlewick exists to celebrate theatre and the arts through study and performance, aspiring to reflect and enrich the rural communities it serves.

South Central Cancer Resource won the Non-Profit of the year award.

South Central Cancer Resource was founded in 2002 to address the needs of cancer patients, their families and caregivers. SCCR provides support, information, resources and education regarding cancer, cancer prevention and screening to individuals living in the communities it serves. Some of the services they provide include: Cancer prevention, screening and treatment information, individual support, transportation program, financial assistance, wigs, head coverings and personal prosthesis supplies. They continue to be grateful to those individuals, organizations, groups & businesses that donate to SCCR so they can continue to provide services, programs and support to those affected by cancer.

Biography information supplied