Fueling entrepreneurial success in Southern Manitoba

An innovative way to provide resources to entrepreneurs in the area has arrived.

North Forge is an economic development agency that provides entrepreneurs with the resources and tools necessary to help them jump-start their businesses and become successful.

On November 7, they celebrated the launch of North Forge South, the southern Manitoba chapter of the agency.

“Everybody in the Portage-Lisgar region will have access to resources that will help lower the cost of commercialization,” executive director Alison Lea said. “That will help them with import-export, that will help them find funding, that will help them accelerate their business idea and accelerate innovation within their company and also have a community to support their entrepreneurs.”

Lea said North Forge South has already seen a large amount of interest from potential entrepreneurs and people in the area who want to know more.

“We’ve made it clear that this a community initiative,” she said. “It takes a village and not only myself and the people from the Winnipeg start-up community can make this happen. Our doors are open for you and we can help in any way possible.”

Lea said North Forge South has already had 27 applications for their start-up program, despite only having been advertising for about two weeks.

The Morden Community Development Corporation led the charge to bring North Forge South to the area, initiating a two year long process that has brought the agency to Morden.

“To see it come to fruition is very exciting,” MCDC business development specialist Chad Sheldon said. “Our economy is booming but what we have is a very entrepreneurial region. We have very creative entrepreneurs and this is just intended to give them a space to all come together, work together and be creative.”

Sheldon said the entrepreneurial ecosystem North Forge South brings will provide support for all businesses in the region. “There’s something for everybody,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to take down any roadblocks that there are and let people concentrate on building a business.”

“Morden will see a lot of benefit because our headquarters are here,” Lea said. “But also for the rest of the region, we will have satellite offices in Winkler, Carman, Altona and Portage. The support will be evened out across the Portage-Lisgar region, because everybody deserves the support and it will be readily available for them to access.”

Dan Blair is one of North Forge’s success stories. Blair owns Bit Space Development, a digital media company that creates virtual and augmented reality experiences, including the fossil hunting app for the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre.

Four years ago when Blair was starting Bit Space Development, he said there wasn’t a North Forge. “There wasn’t an idea of one singular organization that helped you reduce the risk and costs associated with innovation,” he said. “But there was the start of an ecosystem.”

Blair said in his time running his company, he has experienced the highs and lows of working with a new medium.

“One thing that North Forge really helped us with was that whole mentorship aspect,” he said. “How do you turn your failures into learning experiences and how do you sell your product. You can fail fast, fail cheap. It’s much better to fail when you’ve spent $1,000 than fail when you’ve spent $100,000. I’ve done both of those, so I can tell you it’s not fun.”

With North Forge South’s help, Blair’s company has grown from himself and a handful of interns to 11 full-time employees.

North Forge South’s main location at 500 Stephen Street is currently under construction, and will have office space along with additive manufacturing and woodworking.

North Forge South is also looking for members of the community to source ideas for things like equipment, training and software they would like to see at the location.

“It’s one thing for us to provide a lot of services, but it’s another thing to provide the services that the region actually needs,” Lea said. “We’re looking for support from our community in all ways possible, to take a leap out of your comfort zone and maybe chase that idea that’s been sitting in the back of your mind for a few years.”

North Forge South will also include a fabrication lab for metal fabrication and robotics in the future, which offers people a safe place for hobbyists or entrepreneurs to use equipment at a cheaper cost.

For example, businesses could come try out the 3D printers to see if purchasing one would be a good investment for their own company later on.