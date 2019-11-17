Fringe Salon & Spa wins award

Fringe Salon & Spa was named Business of the Year with seven or more employees by the Morden and District Chamber of Commerce at the annual Awards Gala, Nov. 7.

Fringe Salon & Spa was up against George’s Kitchen + Ice Cream and Pharmasave.

Opening in 2013, Fringe Salon & Spa began with two hair stylists in a 1,200 square foot space.

Since then owner Helen Wall has purchased a building that has 4,800 square feet, nine hair stylists, two estheticians, a certified body piercer and six renters.

They support local causes by hosting a breast cancer fundraiser and kidney foundation fundraiser annually. They also donate hair for wigs.

Wall is passionate about the community of Morden where she was raised, and where her parents arrived from humble beginnings.

“My parents were immigrants,” she said. “They came to Morden with $20 and people helped them and they told us one day you will pay this back, and we do.”

“It’s just a really big privilege to be part of a community that supports each other and just encourages each other to excel,” she added. “I always feel like I can depend on the other businesses in town for support and I give them support as well.”

Wall said their success comes from the dedication of staff.

“I have an amazing team behind me,” she said. “Without them I’m nothing.”

Wall said it’s been a good experience to grow her business in Morden.

“There’s been some stressful times but for the most part I have always enjoyed a challenge,” she said.