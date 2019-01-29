Friesen accepts riding nomination

Cameron Friesen will once again be the Morden-Winkler PC candidate in the next election, expected for 2020.

Friesen was confirmed for the position at the Morden-Winkler PC Association Founding Meeting Jan. 23, made necessary because of the new electoral boundaries.

First elected as the MLA in 2011 he has served as PC Critic for Education, Health and Finance, Minister of Finance, and Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living.

Friesen said he wants to continue serving his constituents.

“I had to demonstrate seven years ago to this community, why I was a person they would want to consider to represent them in the legislature,” he said. “Hopefully people still have confidence in me as their representative in the legislature.”

Friesen said he considers the position to be a great responsibility and an honour.

“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t consider it an honour and a privilege to represent this very special area of the province of Manitoba to my colleagues and to the rest of the province,” he said.

Friesen still recalls what brought him to provincial politics. “I made the decision to run for government in 2011 because I was highly frustrated, like many Manitobans were, that Manitoba that used to lead the nation in so many areas had become a follower,” he said. “It was clear that new ideas and new approaches were necessary going forward.”

Friesen said since the first day he was elected, his goal remains the same, to learn by example and look at best practices and meaningfully partner with Manitobans to build a stronger province.

“It’s still the vision that energizes me every day,” he said.

And while his responsibilities and titles have changed, one thing remains constant.

“Regardless of what additional duties as assigned I have put on me… first and foremost I am the member of the legislature assembly for Morden-Winkler. That is the greatest honour and the greatest responsibility because it is this community that has put its confidence in me,” he said.