Friendship and Activity Centre celebrates 25 years

Morden Friendship and Activity Centre celebrated its 25th anniversary with a wine and cheese gala on Sept. 20.

Board member Evelyn Currie has been with the facility for about 10 years now, seven of those on the board. She said 25 years is a big milestone for the centre.

“What we’re really grateful for are the folks that had the foresight to develop a building like this,” Currie said. “It started with a small building and grew to this size. We’re really short of space as we speak, we could use more space right now for some of the other programs we’d like to do.”

Currie said the centre was started to fill a hole. “There was a need in the community for people to have a place to go to socialize, to visit, to have a meal,” she said.

The Activity Centre is always busy and offers many different programs to Morden residents. Physical activities like floor curling, shuffleboard and fitness classes give seniors a chance to get moving, while card games and art classes allow them to socialize. A big part of the organization is a meal service for seniors. The Legion and Oak West Estates also take part, and Currie said last year there were 18,000 meals distributed between the three centres.

Currie said the socialization that takes place at the centre can’t be overlooked.

“Many seniors are on their own or very isolated, so getting out and about into the community and socializing is a really big part, particularly at meal time,” she said. “In the wintertime we find that people don’t want to come out as readily, so we’ve changed some of our programming to afternoon and morning programs.”

“The place is busy all day long,” she added.

The centre honoured long-time members Basil Agnew and Marion Dudgeon at the gala. Agnew was the building chairperson when the building was purchased and underwent initial renovations. Dudgeon was the first female chairperson and a long-term member. Both Agnew and Dudgeon still volunteer at the centre.

Currie said their dedication to the centre speaks to the building’s importance, as volunteers run the majority of the programs offered at the Activity Centre.

While Currie said they would like more space, they don’t have the funds to add on to the building. “We do have a group that would love to do a woodworking shop here, but we have no space,” she said. “You need the specialized equipment plus you need to have the air vents… there’s about 30 people that would like to have that but we just don’t have the space, nor can we foresee ourselves having that kind of funding.”

Currie said funding usually comes from grants through the Regional Health Authority, Morden Area Foundation and United Way.