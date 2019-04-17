Four-year-old embarks on solo quest for ice cream

A four-year-old child was unsuccessful on his solo trip to get ice cream on April 7.

Morden Police were dispatched to an intersection on Mountain St. regarding a young child walking on his own.

Police spoke to the child and were informed that he simply wanted to go for ice cream, so he chose to walk.

Police brought the child back to his home where his parents were unaware that the child had left.

There is no word on if he ended up getting his ice cream.