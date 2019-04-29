Foundation announces Citizen of Distinction

Volunteers are the backbone of Morden, and The Morden Area Foundation wants to recognize the work they do in the community.

Sue Nelson was named the Foundation’s Citizen of Distinction this year.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” she said. “It’s a huge honour, of course.”

The award is designed to recognize citizens with a strong commitment to making Morden and the surrounding area a better place through their long-term commitment to service.

Nelson moved to Morden 30 years ago after she and her husband bought Morden Pharmacy. They came with Nelson’s parents, who bought the pharmacy in Winkler.

“It was a leap of faith coming here,” she said. “We love the community, we have made it our home and I love doing things for the community and being part of the community. We were brought in and warmly welcomed and our business did well, so I’ve always felt it was a good way to give back to the community through all the volunteering things I’ve done.”

They sold the business in 2000 to Shoppers, and Nelson has remained heavily involved in volunteering.

Nelson was a Girl Guide leader for over 18 years, even after her daughters aged out of the program. “I first got involved with Girl Guides because my girls were involved,” she said. “That seemed to be a natural thing to help out, but I made such good friends in that organization, people I normally wouldn’t have met, and I have done so many incredible things through that and my other volunteer activities. Things that I never would have thought I would have done.”

“I’ve had both the opportunity and the challenge to do them,” she added. “I think sometimes people stand back and say, ‘I don’t know anything about that, I don’t know how to do that.’ I found some people and said let’s give it a try, and we try and do things and we’re successful at them.”

Nelson serves as a board member for the Morden-Winkler chapter of Habitat for Humanity, and she said when she got involved she didn’t know the first thing about building a house.

“On that committee are great people that do,” she said. “I can do my little piece. I like fundraising and doing different kinds of activities that get people involved, so I can do that little piece.”

Nelson said she has met so many people, formed many friendships and learned so much over her years of volunteering. “People always say you get back more than you put in,” she said. “It sounds like a cliche but it’s true.”

Nelson started serving on the South Central Cancer Resource board in 2011 and had a role in establishing the first annual fashion show.

Nelson has been involved with St. Paul’s United Church, acting as lead fundraiser for the Mission and Service and Outreach Interest Groups. She served on the Many Hands Community Resource Centre board from 2012 to 2014.

Nelson has volunteered at the Morden Community Thrift Shop in the past, and pointed to the organization as a great group of volunteers.

“All the ladies and men that work at the Thrift Shop, they are a fabulous resource to the community,” she said. “They do fabulous work. Groups like that are absolutely incredible in what they do for the community and the funds that they give back into the community. Plus they’re taking stuff out of the dump and they’re recycling and reusing stuff.”

Nelson said it’s tremendous to see the amount of volunteers that are around in Morden.

“Everybody should be recognizing all the people that are doing all the pieces and really thank them,” she said. “With May being Pay it Forward month, I think that’s a really good opportunity to recognize there are lots of people out there doing things.”

“I haven’t done anything by myself,” she added. “You find people who are willing to do one little piece of it and it all comes together, and I think that’s what’s the amazing thing.”

Nelson encouraged everyone to get out and volunteer. “If they’re afraid to or they don’t think they can contribute, everybody can do a little piece of something,” she said. “I think that’s important. I think we live in a tremendous community.”

The 2019 MAF Citizen of Distinction Award reception will be held May 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Morden Legion Hall. The event is free and open to the public. Punch, cake and other snacks will be provided.