Focal Point raises funds for PVHS

Focal Point hosted a hotdog lunch at their Morden location Sept. 4 to raise funds and collect supplies for the Pembina Valley Humane Society. Organizers said getting their team involved in the community is a priority, and this was one way to give back. All proceeds from the lunch (totalling $1,100) as well as donated pet food and supplies went to the Pembina Valley Humane Society. PVHS manager Alesha Unrau and volunteer Laurie Magotieux were also on hand for the event. Morden Co-op supplied hotdogs, buns and drinks, while Ken Blatz of Old Dutch donated chips. Dr. Earl Lautenschlager came out of retirement to man the grill.