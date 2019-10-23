First Wellness Afternoon held by SCCR

South Central Cancer Resource expanded their programming by offering a Wellness Afternoon on Oct. 16.

SCCR Programs Coordinator Deb Thiessen said in the past, SCCR has focused on helping patients with their treatments and transportation, and are now taking a look at wellness programs for their patients.

“As they’re going through their treatments they have people galore working with them and now they’re kind of at a loss sometimes as to where to go from here,” she said.

The wellness afternoon was open to the whole community as well.

“It’s not just for our cancer clients because it’s so important that everybody knows the nutritional values out there and what we’ve had in our brain up until now is maybe not the right thing,” Thiessen said. “With our cancer clients, everybody has a support system, and with some of our people it’s more the support systems that are coming in so that they know how to help their loved ones.”

SCCR received funding from the Winkler Community Foundation for wellness programs. The afternoon was one program that SCCR initiated.

Registered Nutritional Therapist (RNT) and owner of The Whole Avocado Sonia Funk spoke at the event, speaking about the effect of food and stress on health and wellness.

Funk’s talk focused on the fact that there isn’t one right answer when it comes to nutrition. “We are a society that’s looking for the one pill and it doesn’t exist,” she said. “I’m going to split that pill apart into different pieces of all the things that contribute to our wellness. Food is a focus, but everything relates to food and the impacts.”

Funk said she doesn’t have the one answer to make everything better for people, but she hoped her insight and knowledge would help attendees find the right question.

“That’s the definition of insanity, to keep asking the same question expecting a different answer,” she said. “If people walk out of here thinking about one or two things about their wellness that they hadn’t thought of before, or if they’re asking a different question about something they’ve been struggling with, then I have done my job.”

Funk said she finds food and nutrition marketing annoying. “People are confused by all of that,” she said. “The general theme is that there’s just so much out there… whether it’s researchers that need to publish something and just keep publishing the same thing over and over again a little bit different, or food companies that latch onto something… it’s just not fair.”

“At the end of the day I’m probably going to recommend that people stop Googling things for three months,” she added. “I will take people off of Google like I take them off of gluten if there’s an allergy.”

Ultimately, Thiessen said she hoped the event would raise awareness about both nutrition and the work SCCR does. “We always like to be out there so that people are aware of what we can do for them,” she said. “There’s still so many people out in our community that are not aware of South Central Cancer Resource and that’s what we want to promote.”