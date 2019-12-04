First ever Strikes for Strays planned

The first ever Strikes for Strays event kicks off the 2020 calendar for the Pembina Valley Humane Society.

On Nov. 29, the society announced the event which takes place Saturday, Jan. 25 at the brand new VB Entertainment Centre in Winkler.

“This is an event for the whole family,” they said in a press release.

Simply register your team (maximum 5 players) for only $125 per team; two hours of bowling and your chance at the 50/50 and other great prizes are up for grabs.

“The Pembina Valley Humane Society has been hosting fundraising events for 10 years, but to my knowledge we’ve never had a bowling event before,” says Holly Thorne, Public Relations Chair. “

The best part about bowling is that you don’t have to be good…you just have to have a fun attitude about it!”

Through registration, sponsorships and prizes the shelter hopes to raise about $5,000, but admits they aren’t sure exactly how much the event will raise.

One thing they are sure of, is that the funds are desperately needed.

“Unfortunately we’ve learned that there are areas of our current facility that require immediate repairs or upgrades,” Thorne says. “We don’t want to take money away from animal care, as that is our primary focus, but these upgrades will somehow need to be done within the next two years if we are going to be able to continue to do our work in the facility.”

“Money raised from this event will help put us in a position where we may not have to wait to get those things addressed,” she added.

There is only room for 18 teams, so it is highly recommended that teams register early to avoid disappointment. Register online at www.pvhsociety.ca/upcoming-events or visit the shelter at 462 Jefferson Street. They are also looking for a few more lane sponsors, so if your business is interested please contact the shelter.