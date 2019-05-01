Financial plan "pragmatic" for 2019

The City of Morden presented their Financial Plan on April 29 at the Civic Centre, and taxpayers will see a small increase in their taxes.

The mill rate will rise to 17.72, a two per cent increase over last year. For a property valued at $200,000 that will mean a difference of about $31.50 on taxes.

The City of Morden’s budget is projected to be just under $15 million this year, which mayor Brandon Burley said is a typical budget number for Morden.

Last year’s budget was significantly higher, and the city has budgeted over $33 million for 2020.

“Last year’s budget had a lot of investment out of our community reserves for investment purposes,” Burley said. “This year is more of an actual number. Next year reflects the Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant numbers. After next year if the Regional Wastewaster Treatment Plant does not move forward as fast as we’d like to because of the federal government not being involved quick enough, then we’ll be back in that same [$15 million] range.”

Burley said the budget this year is pragmatic. “We cut an awful lot from it,” he said. “[Deputy city manager] Patrick [Dueck] did an awful lot of work paring it down and finding areas where we could move things down the line and stave off too much of an increase.”

Burley said councillors put in a lot of time working out the budget this year. He said the goal with this budget is to get through the next eight months.

“We want to get into a position where we choose our own spending and where we take hold of the rudder,” he said. “We’ve got commitments that we have to pay for this year, so we’ve got to acknowledge those all still, make sure the city is operational.”

The city is budgeting $6,288,500 for major projects, which include upgrades to the existing water treatment plant to increase water quality, $1 million for the upcoming Wastewater Treatment Plant, general infrastructure such as streets and sidewalks and $1.25 million toward replacing all water meters in the city.

$1 million will go toward the compressor room at the Access Event Centre. With the upcoming National Women’s Under-18 Championship coming up in November, the city wants to make sure they don’t face a situation like Winkler did last winter when they faced a mechanical failure in their arena.

Morenet remains a high-priority issue for the city. Burley said they are undertaking a cost-benefit analysis on the service after significant increases in capital and operating costs.

“We’re attempting to determine whether the current funding model is the appropriate one and determine whether or no the network can deliver what it’s supposed to,” he said.

The city has budgeted about $1.12 million for Morenet this year, and slightly more than that for 2020. Burley said that operating cost will increase the year after as they move to 5G service.

$350,000 a year for a YMCA shows up in the budget over the next four years, but Burley said that project is still a long way off.

“We don’t have regional support for it yet,” he said. “For us it’s a matter of putting those dollars away, socking them away so that whether it’s a YMCA or whether it’s a local pool… we are in a better position to spend rather than to borrow. We labelled it ‘YMCA’ but essentially what it can be is anything. We’re looking at pool facilities and whether that’s regional or whether it’s local.”