Festival of the Arts welcomes band

The first event in the Morden Festival of the Arts will take place Wednesday, Feb. 13, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The band portion of the festival of the arts kicks off the 44th season at Westside Community Church.

Organizers have been hard work preparing for this years festival with an aim to foster and promote continued interest, growth and development of talent within the arts.

The festival also provides a venue for student performance and adjudication in various disciplines including Band, Strings, Sacred, Piano, Vocal, French & English Speech Arts.

The Band portion of the festival will be adjudicated by Eric Marshall and will include five concert and jazz bands including Winkler Elementary Grade 8 band under the direction of Lincoln Wiebe, as well as Morden Collegiate Junior, Intermediate, and Senior Bands, under the direction of Justin Tan.

Everyone is invited to come out and listen to these great bands as they participate in the Morden Festival.

Meet the adjudicator

In a career that spans five decades Eric has taught middle school, high school and university, jazz ensembles, choirs, bands and guitar classes. Eric continues to be active as a performer and conductor. He has been a member of the Winnipeg Wind Ensemble for over 27 years, as well as other community ensembles, and still leads a church choir. He adjudicates and guest conducts in Manitoba.

Eric’s education includes studies at the University of PEI (B.Mus. Ed.), Queens University, University of Western Ontario (graduate studies) and Brandon University (M. Mus.)

Eric has remained committed and involved in music leadership over the past several years. He is currently on the Executive Board of the Manitoba Band Association in the role of Secretary. In the recent past, he served as the President of the Manitoba Music Educators’ Association, the chair of the Association of Music Administrators of Manitoba, on the board of the Canadian Music Educators’ Association and the Coalition for Music Education in Canada.

Eric retired in June 2013 from the position of Arts Coordinator for the St. James-Assiniboia School Division, a position he held for 8 years. Since retirement, Eric has been teaching music education at the University of Manitoba and supervising student teachers from U of M and Brandon University.

Eric and his wife Sharon (an active music educator and professional singer) are parents of three adult daughters, all of whom are active in the music communities of Winnipeg and Toronto.

Up next:

• Strings: March 10-12 at Church of God, followed by Sacred and Piano March 17-20 and then moving into April for Vocal/Choral and French & English Speech Arts

• Mark your calendars for the annual Hi-Lites Concert: Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at Morden Alliance Church. This is the grand finale of the festival season

Financial support is greatly appreciated to ensure the continued growth of the festival within our community.

Please mail your donations to: Morden Festival of the Arts, Box 493, Morden, MB, R6M 1A5; donations can also be made at any festival venue

Two free passes to all the 2019 festival sessions including the Hi-Lites Concert will be given for donations of $20 or more

For more information visit www.mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org. or contact Erika Dyck at 204-823-0208.