Festival of the Arts registration draws near

Registration deadlines are approaching for this year’s Morden Festival of the Arts.

The non-profit, volunteer-based organization provides a venue for band, strings, piano, vocal/choral and French and English Speech Arts.

The committee has been preparing for its 44th season.

Important Dates &

Information

• registration forms are currently available at all local schools as well as the South Central Regional Library in Morden and on our website www.mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org

• Morden Festival of the Arts uses the Provincial Syllabus 2015 edition for all class names and numbers, and copies can be found at all Morden school libraries as well as at the Morden Branch of the South Central Regional Library.

• copies of Speech Arts selections are available at each of the school libraries and can be photocopied

• Piano and Strings registrations are generally done through the students’ private music teachers

• there is a small fee for each entry to help cover the cost of adjudicator fees

• January 25 – Post-marked deadline for submission of entry forms by mail

• January 30, 10:00-2:30 – Maple Leaf School – festival volunteers will be available to collect festival entries

• January 30 & 31 – Minnewasta School – entry forms can be handed in at the office

• January 31, 9:00-4:00 – ÉMMS – festival volunteers will be available to collect festival entries; Morden Collegiate students can hand their entries in at ÉMMS

• January 31 – Final deadline for all festival entries.

2019 schedule:

• Band Feb 13

• Strings March 10 – 12

• Sacred Evening March 17

• Piano March 17 – 20

• Vocal/Choral April 9 & 10

• Speech Arts April 15 – 17

• Hi-Lites Concert April 28

Go to mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org for more info.